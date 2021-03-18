'A great asset to the city': Council OKs rezoning for Serpentini expansion

Tallmadge City Council has approved the rezoning of 6 acres of vacant land behind the Seven Grains Natural Market and wrapping around the substation, which will allow Serpentini Chevrolet Tallmadge to move forward on its planned expansion.

The car dealership is looking to invest $2 million in 38,000-square-feet of new buildings and to create 20 new jobs in the city.

"This is a great project and it will be a great asset to the city of Tallmadge," Council president Carol Killway said during the rezoning hearing on March 11.

The vacant land was zoned for Commercial (C-3), and with planning and zoning commission and council's approval ,it is now Commercial (C-4).

Serpentini must now return to the planning and zoning commission for a site plan review, which will include stormwater management and lighting plans.

Planning and zoning next meets on April 1, but economic development director Matt Springer said he is not yet sure if Serpentini will submit a formal site plan in time for that hearing.

Serpentini General Manager Nate Gault did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A portion of the 6 acres is in the city's historical design control district, and so the site plan will require Heritage Commission approval as well. Heritage Commission's next scheduled meeting is March 30.

"We are definitely more than willing to work with the city on what [design] they'd like to see," Gault previously told the planning and zoning commission.

At the time, Gault added that they had outgrown the current space and are renting a warehouse facility and parking spaces. Due to a packed parking lot, the dealership sees between $8,000 to $10,000 worth of damages every month.

"People are bumping into stuff, we want to spread out more to give our customers a better experience and give our employees a better experience," Gault said.

With a larger space, the dealership also plans to become more involved in the community by offering community nights, projecting movies on the side of the building and hosting classic car shows.

