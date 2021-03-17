Reconstruction project of Kensington/Ridgetop moving forward

Ken Lahmers

Special to MyTownNEO

TWINSBURG TWP. – Trustees awarded a contract March 10 for Phase 2 of Kensington/Ridgetop street reconstruction and approved a State Infrastructure Bank loan agreement for Phases 16 and 17 of Twinsburg Heights street improvements.

After receiving six bids, trustees awarded the Kensington/Ridgetop contract to C.A. Agresta Construction Co. of Cleveland at a cost of $407,764. A resolution approving an appropriation for that amount also was adopted.

The township’s total 2021 appropriations are now set at $6.1 million, with its certificate of resources set at $15.39 million.

The Kensington/Ridgetop project includes Darien Lane from the roundabout to the township border, all of St. Mikala Court and Ridgetop Drive from Park Ridge north to the cul-de-sac.

“It’s great that we received so many bids,” said Township Administrator Rob Kagler. “The low bid was 40 percent less than the engineer’s $670,039 estimate. With a $220,208 OPWC grant that we’ve been awarded, the township’s share will be $187,586.

“The as-bid project cost will save the township $151,386 in local share funds by being far below what had been estimated and budgeted.”

The SIB loan agreement with the Ohio Department of Transportation for the Heights project is for $1.17 million. The township has received a $590,412 grant from the Ohio Public Works Commission for a portion of the estimated $1.8 million total cost.

Heights phases 16 and 17 consist of Case Street from Hadden to Yale and Harvard to the west deadend.

No interest will be charged on the loan from the closing date until the last day of the 12th month after the closing date, and 3 percent will be charged from the first day of the 13th month after the closing date until the loan is paid off.

Bids will be opened soon for the Heights project, and Kagler said trustees are expected to award a contract in April. He added grant applications have been submitted for Heights phases 18-20, which will be the final portion of the neighborhood upgrades.

OTHER BUSINESS

Trustees approved amendments to the zoning resolution involving setbacks for detached accessory buildings.

In R-1 and R-2 residential districts, the rear-yard setback has been reduced from 50 to 25 feet. The reduction in the R-3 district is from 20 to 10 feet, and in the R-4 district it is from 50 to 35 feet. In the R-3 district, detached accessory buildings cannot be closer to rear and side lot lines than the applicable setback.

In any residential district other than R-3, buildings larger than 120 square feet cannot be closer to rear and side lot lines than the applicable setback for that district, and buildings less than 120 square feet cannot be closer than 10 feet to the rear or side lot line.

An attached or detached garage in any residential district is exempt from certain provisions if the aggregate area of all attached and detached garages on a lot exceed 1,800 square feet of foundation or 100 percent of the living floor area of the principal building, whichever is less.

Carports, pergolas, gazebos and similar structures with two or more open sides are exempted from certain provisions.

Trustees also OK’d donating surplus face masks/shields to various local organizations and non-profit groups. The items initially were donated to the township.

Approval was given for the First Congregational Church to use the Township Square for a reflective self-walking event from March 14 to 21 and March 28 to April 4. Signs promoting the walk will be placed on the Square.

Kagler reported Summit County has set up a rental assistance program with coronavirus relief funds, and informed residents that several township companies are looking for workers.

Contact the newspaper at twinsburgbulletin@recordpub.com.