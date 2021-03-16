New Twinsburg restaurant offers a taste of Mexico

TWINSBURG -- Area residents craving a taste of Mexican now have a new option in Twinsburg.

El Torito Tacos celebrated its grand opening Feb. 22 with a ribbon cutting and community reception afterwards.

José Terrones, who handles public relations for the restaurant, said the family-owned business is run by the Gomez family, who are first-time business owners.

Danny Gomez said it took "about nine months to get everything established to open it."

"What makes us different from others are the homemade salsas with a special flavor, and unique specials coming to our establishment," Gomez said. "We want to serve both the late night crowd and families as well."

Gomez said he and his family "started the culinary profession in our home country" of Guatemala.

"Our chef has about 10 years experience here in the U.S. and five years in his home country," Gomez said. He added that the family was planning to move to Twinsburg "once the business is settled."

Allyson Tonozzi, the executive director for the Twinsburg Chamber of Commerce, said she enjoyed her experience at the new restaurant during the ribbon-cutting.

"The food was delicious, the owners are super nice, and I like the ambiance of the place," Tonozzi said.

The restaurant includes a selection of appetizers, soups, salads, drinks, desserts, and a lunch menu. House specials include the Chef's Special Bowl, chimichangas, Tamales de Guate, Chile Colorado and Burrito Texas. Several vegetarian options are available as well.

Carryout is available, and El Torito Tacos also does catering.

El Torito Tacos is at 10683 Ravenna Road. Hours are Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Fridays from 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.; Saturdays from noon to 10:30 p.m.; and Sundays from noon to 9 p.m.

​For details, call 234-212-9088 or visit www.eltoritotacos.com online.

