Clerk at Hudson gas station cited with selling alcohol to minor

HUDSON — A clerk at a Main Street gas station is facing a first-degree misdemeanor charge after he allegedly sold alcohol to an underage person.

A 42-year-old Twinsburg man on March 12 was cited for underage alcohol sales to minors, and given a summons to appear in Stow Municipal Court.

The citation occurred as the result of a police investigation.

After receiving several tips, Hudson police launched a probe regarding alleged sales of alcohol to minors occurring at the BP gas station, 27 S. Main St.

At the direction of police detectives, an underage person entered the Main Street BP on March 12 at 6:30 p.m. and "successfully purchased alcohol from the clerk," according to a police news release.

Police said they are working with the community to ensure businesses are not selling alcohol to minors.

If anyone knows or suspects a local business is furnishing alcohol to minors, they may contact the police department's tips line at 330-342-1820.