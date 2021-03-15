Twinsburg resident appearing on 'Jeopardy!'

TWINSBURG -- A Twinsburg resident's trivia knowledge will be put to the test Tuesday evening when she appears on "Jeopardy!"

Wendy Voelker, who is the development officer for the Hattie Larlham Foundation, will compete on the long-running quiz show, with Katie Couric as host that evening.

"Jeopardy!" can be seen on WOIO CBS Cleveland Monday through Friday at 7:30 p.m., and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m.

