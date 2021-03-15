Cleaning up dog mess now a law in Macedonia

Ken Lahmers

Special to MyTownNEO

MACEDONIA – After three readings over the past month, City Council has approved legislation that requires people in control of dogs to clean up any mess the animals make.

The ordinance applies to dogs under a person’s control on or at any public street, sidewalk, pathway, park, pedestrian walkway and public facility, and on any private property not owned by the person in control of the dog.

Law Director Mark Guidetti said the ordinance gives police more enforcement authority when dealing with situations where dog owners and controllers are lax in cleaning up after their animals.

It requires a person to possess “sufficient and readily usable wrappers, materials or implements to remove and properly dispose of any fecal matter that may be deposited on the ground by the dog.”

Disabled persons in control of guide dogs and officers in charge of police dogs in the performance of law enforcement duties are exempt.

The ordinance states persons may be cited in compliance with Rule 4.1 of the Ohio Rules of Criminal Procedure and would appear in mayor’s court. Those in violation are guilty of a minor misdemeanor.

OTHER BUSINESS

A collective bargaining agreement for police sergeants and patrolmen who are members of the Ohio Patrolmen’s Benevolent Association was ratified. It covers the period from Jan. 1, 2020 to Dec. 31, 2022.

Annual salaries for patrolmen range from $59,782 to $70,113 as of Jan. 1, 2020, rising to $64,798 to $75,546 as of Jan. 1, 2022. Annual salaries for sergeants range from $76,897 to $82,863 as of Jan. 1, 2020, rising to $82,596 to $88,899 as of Jan. 1, 2022.

The sergeants’ scale is accurate if it does not conflict with the differential provisions between top-paid sergeants and top-paid patrolmen.

Effective in January, the police officers are paying a 6.25 percent share of their health insurance premiums for wellness coverage and 12.5 percent for non-wellness. Effective Jan. 1, 2022, employees’ premiums will be 7.5 percent and 15 percent, respectively.

Mayor Nick Molnar said the coronavirus pandemic delayed negotiations, but he is glad to see the new three-year contract wrapped up.

Council authorized City Engineer Joe Gigliotti to prepare plans, bids and specifications and Molnar to advertise for bids to repave the recreation center parking lot and add handicapped spaces. Gigliotti said the work will take place in May, and the facility will be closed for a short period.

Molnar said the paving has been contemplated for several years, but scarcity of money put it on hold, and he is happy to see it move forward.

Council accepted the donation of $50,486 worth of assets constructed or placed in the last two years at Nordonia Hills Veterans Memorial Park. Those are in addition to items transferred to the city during the previous three years.

American Legion Post 801 began the Veterans Memorial Park project, which was eventually taken over by the Nordonia Hills Veterans Memorial Park Foundation.

A previously passed ordinance which transferred the position of payroll administrator from the finance department to human resources was amended to reflect “human resource/payroll specialist” as the proper position title and “non-exempt” as the proper Fair Labor Standards Act status in the job description.

Amendments to an ordinance regulating the operation of snowmobiles, off-highway motorcycles and all-terrain vehicles will move to second reading. It would make permits to operate those vehicles valid for just one year instead of indefinitely, and a permit could not be issued sooner than one year from the date of any violation.

Molnar recognized the civil service commission, and announced work is well under way at Raising Cane’s (former Steak-N-Shake) on Route 82, with the restaurant slated to open in late May.

He said there’s the possibility that Panda Express might move into the former Golden Corral building at the Crossings at Golden Link, and some Nordonia High students will paint a mural on a concrete wall near the Route 82 railroad bridge.

Contact the newspaper at newsleader@recordpub.com.