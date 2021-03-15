Aurora Council OKs lease agreement for six copiers for city offices

Ken Lahmers

Special to the Aurora Advocate

AURORA – Handling a light agenda at its March 8 meeting, City Council authorized the mayor to enter into a 60-month lease agreement with Lake Business Products to replace six copying machines.

The deal will cost the city $815.98 per month. It involves two copiers each at Town Hall and the police station and one each at the service department and parks-recreation office. The money will come from the general, parks-rec, sewer and water funds.

In addition, the city will be charged .0037 cents per page for black and white copies and .030 cents per page for color copies.

In other action, Council authorized the mayor to enter into a contract with Environmental Design Group for up to $50,000 to perform inspection services for upcoming capital improvement projects. The money will come from the general fund.

Poverty levels for 2021 for residents participating in certain city programs were amended to reflect the updated figures determined by the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services.

The new qualifying income levels will be below $21,960 for one to three people living in a family unit, under $26,500 for a four-person family unit and under $26,500 plus $4,540 per additional person for more than four people.

The employment of and compensation for Eric Hammond as payroll administrator was approved. He replaces Marcy Janus.

Going to second reading is an ordinance adding $3,626 to the agreement with James G. Zupka CPA for performing the city’s 2020 financial audit. The additional amount is necessary because the city received more than $750,000 in federal grant money from the CARES Act and FEMA.

Meanwhile, Mayor Ann Womer Benjamin reported the city is awaiting a landscaping plan from FirstEnergy in connection with the new electric line running along the former Norfolk Southern Railroad tracks.

After Councilwoman Reva Barner said she has gotten several inquiries from constituents about the number of trees removed along the line, the mayor said city officials are keeping a close eye on progress of the transmission lines project.

Womer Benjamin also reported she recently gave her “State of the City” address. It can be viewed via a link on the city’s website or on Sundays at 9:30 a.m. and 8 p.m. through the end of March on cable channel 1021.

Finally, the mayor said Rick Sandstrom has rebuilt and installed a cupola on top of Town Hall. There was a cupola there in the early days of the building, which originally was a school, but it was destroyed in a fire in the 20th century.

Law Director Dean DePiero reported contract negotiations are under way with several unions representing city workers, and officials are hoping for a smooth process and quick action in getting the new pacts finalized.

Barner said a couple of residents in Hawthorn of Aurora notified her about problems with skunks roaming the landscape, and wondered if the city can do anything about it.

Police Chief Brian Byard said that is usually the homeowners’ responsibility. Councilman John Kudley added he faced that problem in the past, and homeowners can contact the city’s animal control contractor about possibly setting traps.

