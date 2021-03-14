No school for Cuyahoga Falls students on Monday, March 15

Staff report

Students in the Cuyahoga Falls City Schools district will have a day off Monday, March 15.

According to a message sent by Supt. Todd Nichols Sunday evening, he was declaring Monday "a calamity day" for all students." He cited the decision was due to the number of teachers "still struggling with the side effects" of their second COVID vaccination, which was given to the staff on Friday.

There will be no live or remote instruction for all students in both options.

Nichols explained as a result, there was not a sufficient number of substitutes available to cover classrooms districtwide.

Nichols had announced last month that on Friday, March 12, there would be "no expectation of live instruction on that date. I also directed them to put assignments in Google Classroom for our students to complete."

In addition, the food service department will be closed Monday. Students in the Black Tiger Remote Learning Academy will have their five-day meal bag pickup Tuesday, March 16, at the high school door #9, from 9:30 a.m to 12:30 p.m. and from 3 to 6 p.m.