State of Mind: Hudson announces inaugural scholarship

Kent Weeklies

State of Mind: Hudson announces that as part of its third annual campaign, it will be awarding a $1,000 scholarship to one graduating senior this year. As part of the organization’s mission to raise awareness and reduce stigma that surrounds mental health, the scholarship criteria asks students to complete an essay on the topic.

“The State of Mind: Hudson board is really excited to offer this scholarship opportunity to students in this community,” said Kristina Dooley, State of Mind: Hudson board member and owner of Estrela Consulting. “As we enter the third year of our mission, we wanted to think creatively about how we can further our reach. This is a great way for us to expand our mission and give back.”

To qualify for the scholarship, students must be graduating in spring 2021, and either live in Hudson or attend a Hudson-based school. In addition to a 500-word essay, students must provide a letter of recommendation and complete the provided prompts in the digital application. Applying students must be planning to pursue a two- or four-year college degree or certified vocational post-graduate program.

“Our essay prompts are very relevant to the times that we are living in,” said Dooley. “We are hoping our board can glean some information about the mental health challenges our young people are facing, which will help to inform our mission for years to come.”

Applications are due by April 15, with the winner announced no later than May 15. Interested students can visit Facebook.com/StateofMindHudson for the application link, or email stateofmindhudson@gmail.com for more information on how to apply.

State of Mind: Hudson is a charitable organization whose mission is to increase the awareness and reduce the stigma surrounding mental health issues in our community. During the first two years of its campaign, State of Mind: Hudson has reached thousands of community members through thoughtful mental health programming. Planned to coincide with the national Mental Illness Awareness Week in October, the organization’s goal is to offer educational opportunities tailored to meet the needs most prevalent in the area.