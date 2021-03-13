With more summer activities in 2021, Macedonia looking for seasonal staff

MACEDONIA -- Last summer was more quiet than usual in Macedonia, with the city canceling many of its usual summer programs due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This summer, the city plans to offer more activities for residents, said Jason Chadock, parks and recreation director.

"In the summer of 2020 we did not offer many popular programs including Manta Rays swim team, swim lessons, summer camp, and sports camps, to name a few," Chadock said. "We’ve learned many ways to adjust programming to meet COVID-19 guidelines, and we are excited to once again offer programs as well as summer job opportunities."

Mayor Nick Molnar said that positions for summer seasonal jobs were posted March 2.

"We are looking for seasonal employees to perform grass cutting, weed trimming and other general duties as they normally have," Molnar said.

Chadock said he anticipated the city will hire between 15 and 25 people for the summer, which will cost between $50,000 and $67,000, depending on program registrations and the time needed for mowing and maintenance.

"In some cases we increase existing staff, such as hiring more lifeguards, water safety instructors, and front desk," Chadock said. "In other cases we bring in seasonal workers, seasonal maintenance workers, concessions, and summer camp counselors."

Positions will be posted on the city website, www.macedonia.oh.us, Chadock said. Those interested can print off an application from online and email it to recreation@macedonia.oh.us, or stop in to the Macedonia Family Recreation Center at 1494 E. Aurora Road to drop off an application.

Reporter April Helms can be reached at ahelms@thebeaconjournal.com