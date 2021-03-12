2021 tour to include gardens, outdoor living spaces

Kent Weeklies

For over 70 years, the Hudson Garden Club has offered its annual Home and Garden Tour in June. According to the Hudson Garden Club website, in 1947 the Club sought a way to raise funds to replace the many trees lost to Dutch elm disease and decided to conduct the first tour, which was gardens only. Over the years, the club expanded the tour to include both homes and gardens. The event has been a cornerstone of Hudson Days, a community-wide celebration highlighting the many activities available in the city. Over 1,250 people attended the tour each year.

However, due to the COVID pandemic, the 2020 Home and Garden Tour and its related events were canceled.

To safely continue this tradition in 2021, the Garden Club is in the process of planning for a "2021 Garden and Outdoor Living Tour." In addition to traditional gardens, the Club is expanding the Tour to include outdoor living spaces – pools, water features, kitchens, patios, fireplaces, etc. The Tour will comprise only outdoor properties for 2021 only.

If you would consider opening your garden or outdoor living space, or have a property you would recommend, contact Barb Earnhardt at barb.earnhardt@yahoo.com or Lois James at jameslois19@gmail.com .

Proceeds from the Home & Garden Tour fund such programs as the club’s scholarship program, grants program to support worthwhile horticultural and education projects, donations for trees in the city of Hudson and Hudson City Parks, and gifts of gardening books to the Hudson Library. For more information, visit the website, www.hudsongardenclub.org.