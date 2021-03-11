Grades 6-12 to remain hybrid for remainder of school year

Staff Report

Tallmadge City Schools sixth through 12th graders will continue in hybrid learning model, attending school in person every other day, for the remainder of the school year.

“Keeping the 6-12 grades hybrid will allow us to keep consistency for our students, families, and teachers. It has been a stressful year and we felt keeping the current format in place was the best way to proceed,” Superintendent Steve Wood wrote to the Tallmadge community.

More:Tallmadge schools to make a decision about schedule change in next 3 weeks

In making the decision, the district considered the feedback from the recent student, parent and faculty survey and recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control, Ohio Department of Health and Summit County Public Health. Neighboring districts were consulted, including Twinsburg and Woodridge who have also opted to stay the course with their current hybrid schedule.

The district has been evaluating their options following the vaccination of about 80% of its staff. Tallmadge Elementary School students attend school in-person five days a week.

Tallmadge City Schools will return to a fully normal schedule for the 2021-22 school year.

That means all students will return to full-time, in-person schedules and kindergarten classes will return from its current AM/PM half-day schedule to a full-day schedule. Eighth grade classrooms will return to the middle school and fifth grade classrooms will return to the elementary school.

Those two grades were moved to different buildings to allow for CDC recommended 6-feet social distancing.

“We are all seeing an end to our current situation on the horizon, and none of this would have been possible without the care and dedication of so many,” Wood said. “This difficult decision prioritizes consistency until normalcy is achievable — an outcome we all desire. We will come out of this stronger and more resilient, and we will continue to provide the best opportunities for our students to succeed in a healthy and encouraging environment.”