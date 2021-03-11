SMF schools registration online March 22

Kent Weeklies

Registration for the upcoming 2021-22 school year for the Stow-Munroe Falls City School District will be available online beginning March 22.

Parents/Guardians may begin the enrollment process online by visiting the district website www.smfschools.org and selecting the enrollment link. Once your enrollment information is complete, follow the next steps online to schedule your enrollment appointment and be prepared to provide the proper documents listed. Kindergarten families will be receiving dates for Kindergarten Information Night at their scheduled enrollment appointment.

Kindergarten students must be 5 years old on or before Aug. 1.

If you have questions regarding the enrollment process, contact the Board of Education Office at 330-689-5445.