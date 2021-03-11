Hudson school employees feel 'lucky,' 'grateful' to get second COVID-19 shot

Staff Report

HUDSON — School district staff members said they felt "lucky" and "grateful" after receiving their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the new middle school March 5.

About 1,300 people — including 655 district employees — received the Pfizer vaccine from Discount Drug Mart pharmacists. There were workers from Hudson Montessori, Seton Catholic School and Western Reserve Academy who also received their final dose

Beth Killeen, a sixth grade English/language arts teacher and the sixth grade technology coordinator, said she was "grateful" to receive the second dose and thanked the district and Discount Drug Mart for administering the vaccination clinics.

"It is a positive move in the right direction," said Killeen. "I am thankful to be back to teaching in the classroom and continuing to do what I love. So proud of my colleagues for making a difference every day in the lives of so many."

Another staff member discussed how receiving the second dose moves the district closer to more normal school days.

"Being vaccinated feels like we're one step closer to returning to normalcy," said Nyree Wilkerson, the district's Prek-12, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion coordinator. "I'm so grateful for Discount Drug Mart and our schools. The entire process was seamless and painless...well, more or less on the painless part."

One of the school building leaders also praised everyone who was involved with the vaccination efforts.

"I felt extremely lucky to have the opportunity to be a part of this well-organized and uplifting event with the support of Hudson City Schools and Discount Drug Mart," said Beth Trivelli, principal at Evamere Elementary School. "It was evident during the vaccine day that strong relationships are the core of the Hudson community. The team did a wonderful job coordinating this event in a safe and positive manner, as well as giving staff time to reconnect."