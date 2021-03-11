DAR Chapter donates history book to library

Kent Weeklies

Thelma Chapman, a member of the Joshua Stow Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, recently presented a copy of the book, “The Women with Silver Wings: The Inspiring True Story of the Women Airforce Service Pilots of World War II,” to Jess Alloggia, assistant head of information services at the library.

Written by Katherine Sharp Landdeck, this book recounts the true story of the daring female aviators who helped the United States win World War II -- only to be forgotten by the country they served.

The Stow Munroe-Falls Public Library says it is grateful to have received this addition to its American history section.

Joshua Stow Chapter members live in Stow and the surrounding areas. They work on various projects and support the active military and veterans. The National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution is a non-profit, non-political, volunteer women’s service organization dedicated to promoting patriotism, preserving American history, and securing America’s future through education.

For more information on membership, contact Cathy Jansen by emailing joshuastowdar@gmail.com.