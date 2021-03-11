Cuyahoga Falls police reports

Police reports are a sampling of incidents reported by local police agencies. They are not meant to be all-inclusive.

Open container found: Police cited a 41-year-old Akron man Feb. 28 with minor misdemeanor open container violation after stopping him on Chestnut Boulevard around 8 p.m. for driving without headlights. A report said there was an open beer in the car.

Home burglarized: A Fourth Street woman reported Feb. 28 that someone entered her home through an unlocked door and stole $3,500 worth of jewelry and a fire-proof box full of jewelry containing personal papers. Police reported they obtained fingerprints and that there is a suspect. An investigation was pending.

Shoplifting reported: Police arrested a 44-year-old Ravenna man March 3 on misdemeanor charges of theft, trespassing and a weapons violation after a store employee reported the man had stolen five pairs of gloves and three backpacks worth a total of $222 from the Home Depot on Howe Avenue.

Drug possession: Police arrested a 49-year-old Alliance woman on a fifth-degree felony drug possession charge after they reported finding her with a small bag of amphetamine during a theft investigation March 3 around 11 p.m. She was released from jail with a summons to appear in court.

Drugs, counterfeiting: Police arrested a 31-year-old Akron man March 2 at around 7 p.m. on felony charges of drug possession, counterfeiting and forgery after police reported they found him with 3.4 grams of methamphetamine, a needle used to inject drugs, multiple real and fake checks made out to his name from businesses, as well as fake driver's licenses and fake $100 bills. He was taken into Barberton police custody on a warrant.

Public indecency: A woman reported March 3 that as she was walking past an older, gold sedan on Seventh Street at Roosevelt Avenue around 6 p.m., a man in the vehicle asked her for the time of day while engaging in an indecent act.

Thefts reported: An employee of the Advance Auto Parts store on State Road reported March 2 that a man stole multiple air tool products and left on foot around 8. p.m. The merchandise was valued at around $283.

• An Akron man reported March 3 that someone stole a backpack containing paperwork and a grocery bag containing clothing and toiletries he had left outside the U.S. Post Office on Second Street. The man said he had left his property outside of the post office on the steps while going inside to get mail. The loss is estimated at around $50.

• A Munroe Falls Avenue resident reported March 2 that someone stole the catalytic converter from his mother's 2007 Toyota Prius. The loss is estimated at $1,800.

Traffic incident: A motorist reported a black Chrysler Town & Country ran him off the road and struck his vehicle while he was driving southbound on Route 8 March 1 around 3:30 p.m. Police reported there is a lead and they are investigating.

• Police arrested a 33-year-old Aurora man Feb. 27 on misdemeanor charges of obstructing official business, resisting arrest and possession of marijuana after they stopped him on Howe Avenue a little after 10 p.m. According to the report, the man refused to leave the vehicle and resisted officers after he was instructed to leave his vehicle.

Criminal damaging: A resident reported March 1 that a video surveillance recording shows six juveniles kicked over the free library on YMCA property March 28 around 5:45 p.m. The damage is estimated at $250.