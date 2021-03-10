Register for kindergarten in Falls school district

Kent Weeklies

Kindergarten enrollment is currently taking place in the Cuyahoga Falls City School District. Children who attain the age of 5 on or before Aug. 1 of the year they apply are eligible for entrance into Kindergarten.

The first step to enrolling is to complete an online enrollment, which can be found on the district website (www.cfalls.org ).

Contact Student Services at 330-926-3800 x502096 or x502040 or email cf_studentservices@cftigers.org if you have any questions or need assistance.