Hudson school district families can give input on new textbooks through March 15

The Hudson City School District’s textbook adoption procedure includes community input that is designed to encourage participation from parents and community members.

Due to the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, the district has modified its preview process to be accessible through links provided by publishers. All textbooks under consideration for adoption are available for preview through Monday, March 15.

To access the links go to www.hudson.k12.oh.us, and scroll to the District Newsfeed.