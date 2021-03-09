Indian Trail interim principal awarded two-year contract

staff report

The Stow-Munroe Falls Board of Education has unanimously approved Traci Hricik to succeed John Lacoste as principal of Indian Trail Elementary School.

Hricik, who formerly taught at Woodland Elementary School, has been serving as the Indian Trail's interim principal since August 2020.

Her two-year contract is for $85,841 per year and her new position is effective Aug.1.

Hricik began her 25-year education career as a classroom assistant in West Chicago. She served many years as a fourth grade teacher and has been a curriculum facilitator and building leader for the district.

She earned her bachelor's degree from the Ohio State University in 1994, and received her master's in educational administration from Kent State University in 2018.

“Traci has stepped up to not only the challenge of serving as a first-time principal alongside many of her colleagues but she also did it in the midst of a pandemic when things were changing on a daily basis, and she handled it like a veteran,” said Superintendent Tom Bratten, “I have full faith in Traci. She is professional, dedicated and hard working. I have watched her grow and flourish over the years and she has been a strong leader among her peers. She has fit right in to the administrative team and we are so lucky to have her. Indian Trail is holding on to someone who is truly special and will continue to do great things for them.”

As Hricik reflected on her time at Stow-Munroe Falls as a teacher, she is eagerly looking forward to the possibilities ahead.

“I am so grateful for the many experiences I’ve had at Stow-Munroe Falls and I couldn’t be happier about my new position at Indian Trail," she said. I am so thankful to Superintendent Bratten for his mentorship and guidance to this new professional path, to John Lacoste for sharing and entrusting his Indian Trail family with me, and my family for all of their patience and support. Indian Trail has a strong history of relationships and academic success for students and I am committed to providing students, teachers, and families at Indian Trail with all the support they need to learn and grow."

Lacoste announced his retirement after 17 years in the district during the Feb. 22 school board meeting, and was named an honorary educational ambassador by Bratten and the board. He is the first person to hold that title in the district.