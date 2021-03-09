Aurora's Trentstone subdivision gets approval to clear trees from six acres

Ken Lahmers

Special to the Aurora Advocate

Trentstone Holdings LLC has been granted permission by Aurora's Planning Commission to clear trees from six acres on the north side of Aurora Lake Road, where it plans to develop Phase I of a subdivision called Trentstone Glens.

Trentstone hopes to remove the trees by mid-March before the bat population returns to the area. However, no stump grinding or grading can be done until planners approve preliminary and final site plans.

Approval of the site plans could come at the panel’s March 17 or April 14 meeting. The panel approved a conditional zoning certificate for a multi-family housing project in June 2018 and City Council gave its approval in August 2018.

Trentstone Glens would be located west of the Cherry Park Oval condominiums, north of Hawthorn of Aurora and south of the Anna Maria senior citizens complex. Trentstone plans to build 18 single-family condos in Phase I, with future development on an adjacent 12 acres to the west.

A single access road into Phase I is planned off Aurora Lake Road. Trentstone officials have said the new homes would be designed in a country French motif.

In February, planners granted a similar tree felling request for Pulte Homes of Ohio for its Renaissance at Geauga Lake East phase on the north side of Treat Road, where a former campground and parking lot for Sea World of Ohio once were located.

In the only other item on its March 3 agenda, the planning panel approved improvements at the city's central wastewater treatment plant on the east side of Route 306 between Christ Community Chapel and the Jackson Road and West Homestead Drive cul-de-sacs.

Total amount of the improvements is expected to be about $9 million, with $5.5 million coming from the Ohio Public Works Commission.

In February, City Engineer Justin Czekaj said upgrades will take place over the next 18 months, with the first phase involving replacement of an undersized holding tank that is failing. A bigger tank will allow sludge to be processed on site rather than being trucked to the Westerly plant.

“Having an on-site system at central will save the city labor and trucking costs, and reduce risks of spills,” Czekaj said. “The project will create a backup system for Westerly sludge processing during periods of maintenance.”

He noted processing sludge at central will allow the city to store it on-site during the winter to minimize costs of hauling sludge cakes to a landfill, which is “very expensive.” The project also will include a new electric generator to replace an undersized system.

“All future central plant projects will use this [first phase] as a building block,” Czekaj said. “It is vitally important to get this first phase correct.”

