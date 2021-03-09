NFC Twp. 2021 appropriations set at $6.82 million

Ken Lahmers

Special to MyTownNEO

NORTHFIELD CENTER – Township trustees have adopted 2021 permanent appropriations, which show $2.3 million in the general fund and $6.82 million in all funds. The action was taken March 1.

The breakdown of non-general fund categories is as follows: Motor vehicle license tax, $53,550; gasoline tax, $410,000; roads and bridges, $687,650; police district, $1 million; fire and EMS services, $1.5 million; miscellaneous/inheritance tax/interest, $654,013.

Wheelchair lift/American Disabilities Act, $11,154; recycling/litter grant, $11,000; Lifeline/Mobile Meals, $10,384; cash performance bonds, $45,000; fire levy fund, $184; permissive motor vehicle licenses, $130,000; and unclaimed funds, $3,062.

Pursuant to the Ohio Revised Code, permanent appropriations must be adopted and submitted to the Summit County Budget Commission by March 31 of each year.

OTHER BUSINESS

Trustees accepted a letter of engagement with attorney Jason Dodson of Roetzel & Andress LPA for representation related to economic development and public infrastructure financing matters.

Specifically, Dodson will facilitate setting up a Tax Increment Financing agreement covering the Dunkin Donuts and Jiffy Lube properties on Route 82 adjacent to the Crossings at Golden Link. He will be paid a discounted rate of $210 per hour.

A TIF is a way for the township to secure funding for stormwater improvements, which trustees say are much-needed in certain areas.

Trustees approved spending $3,500 to purchase a bench for placement at Veterans Memorial Park in Macedonia as part of an effort to fully develop the park. The action follows a request made by American Legion Post 801 member Frank Posar in November 2020.

Because of the untimely death of Service/Road Superintendent Rick Youel, trustees considered four resolutions dealing with service department personnel, but decided to schedule an executive session before taking any action.

One resolution would promote Service Foreman Frank Buehner to service department manager, one would elevate Mark Frank to service foreman, one would give a 50-cent pay hike to John Horn and the final one would allow Buehner to recommend hiring a new full-time service worker.

A representative from the county engineer’s office reported that a bridge on West Highland Road over Brandywine Creek will be replaced starting in June. The project will necessitate closing West Highland for about 120 days, which trustees said could cause some headaches.

Township Administrator Helen Humphrys reported an application for an Ohio Public Works Commission grant to pay for some of the Bayberry Drive improvements received a low score from state officials, likely meaning no state funds will be available. Estimated cost of the project is $840,000.

Trustee Rich Reville reported the township is seeking input from residents on possible plans to place speed humps on Beachwood, Marwyck and Springwood streets during the warm weather months.

Trustees fear increased speeds are possible from vehicles cutting through that neighborhood if a Meijer store is built on Route 82 adjacent to Spitzer Chevrolet.

Trustee Paul Buescher raised the issue of liability if vehicles are damaged by the humps, so trustees will look into that before taking any action. “I think we need to be on solid legal ground here,” said Buescher.

Contact the newspaper at newsleader@recordpub.com.