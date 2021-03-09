Julie Zak new manager at Howard Hanna Macedonia office

Kent Weeklies

Howard Hanna Real Estate Services announces that Julie Zak has been named the new manager of the Howard Hanna Macedonia Office.

“I am excited to have Julie step into this role at such an amazing time in the market, when home values are at their highest and interest rates are so low,” said Leah Gibbons, Ohio East Region vice president of Howard Hanna. “I am confident that under her leadership, the Macedonia agents will be able to help more home sellers and buyers take advantage of this great opportunity in the market."

“I am thrilled to have the opportunity to lead this great team in Macedonia,” added Zak. “The agents in the office have secured their position as the leader in the marketplace and each year continue to raise the bar.”

Licensed in 2016, Zak began her career selling real estate throughout the local eastern suburbs, specifically in Shaker Heights, Cleveland Heights, and University Heights. In her time with Howard Hanna, she has been recognized as a rising leader in the real estate business. Recently, she has spearheaded new agent onboarding throughout the Ohio East Region of the company, and has become a phenomenal resource for new agents looking to grow and make an impact in their communities.

"We are all pleased to have Julie join the leadership team,” said Kristine Burdick, president of Howard Hanna’s Midwest Region. “She is a true professional and brings a new energy, knows our value propositions, and will be able to assist agents in building their business and growing our market share.”

For more information, visit www.HowardHanna.com.