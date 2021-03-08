Design contract awarded for safety/administrative center

Ken Lahmers

Special to MyTownNEO

NORTHFIELD CENTER – Township trustees are moving forward with the next phase of the safety/administrative center project after having awarded a contract to Infinity Construction of Warrensville Heights to design a new building.

Twelve firms submitted proposals for the project. The choices were narrowed to four, and Infinity and Regency Construction Services of Brook Park were selected to detail their plans on Feb. 22. Infinity was favored by trustees, and will be paid $46,400 for the design phase.

The design contract, which was awarded at the trustees’ March 1 meeting, obligates the township only to the site’s and building’s design, plus providing a guaranteed maximum price. It was noted the design process should take about six weeks.

Infinity officials explained that once the design phase is completed, its $46,400 fee is paid and a guaranteed maximum price is determined, trustees can choose Infinity or any other firm to do site preparation and erect the building.

The township plans to build the new facility beside the service department garage at 8484 Olde Eight Road. The building would consist of about 11,065 square feet and provide space for the fire department, township offices and a sheriff’s outpost. Twenty-one parking spaces are proposed.

Present when Infinity gave its detailed presentation were co-owner Jim Fantozzi and his team consisting of Jeffrey Meyers, Brady Oaks, Eric Pros and Jon Ferrell.

Fantozzi told trustees the firm has completed Northeast Ohio fire stations in Green, North Ridgeville and Beachwood, plus a Public Safety Training Center for Cuyahoga Community College.

He explained the design phase will include an existing conditions survey, code review, site survey, soils testing, utilities and site plans, pre-engineered metal building elevations and floor plans and a heating, ventilation and air conditioning zones analysis.

“Once we’ve answered your questions and the construction is within your budget, we’ll move to construction documents and give you a guaranteed price,” said Farrell. “You will not make the investment until you know the guaranteed maximum price.”

Infinity’s estimated cost is $2.66 million, which is broken down as follows: $1 million for site work (38 percent), $804,100 for the building (32 percent) and $849,151 for mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems (30 percent). The total could change based on what amenities trustees want.

Fantozzi said the firm considers fire stations a very important part of the community.

“People want to feel safe and protected,” he said. “They want to have a quality-built structure that is home for firefighters. We have all the pieces and parts to assemble this. We know how to work together, we know the ideas, we know what needs to be looked at. This is our wheelhouse.”

Trustee Russ Mazzola said Infinity has been very accessible to answer any questions he has had. The other trustees concurred with his sentiments, and Macedonia Fire Chief Brian Ripley said he was “very impressed” with the company.

Trustees will meet soon to discuss retaining Josh Lyons of the Thrasher Group as consultant for the project. Thrasher has been the criteria architect all along, helping with preliminary architectural work.

Trustees have not decided how the new building will be financed, but Mazzola said they are doing an impact study for a possible long-term bond sale and payback over either 10, 15 or 20 years.

Trustee Rich Reville added they also are looking at selling some properties, including one on Route 82 near the new Jiffy Lube and Dunkin Donuts, the existing fire station site and some in the Crestwood Park and Laurie Lane areas.

At the Feb. 22 special session, trustees accepted a sales agreement from Williams Chervenic to market the Route 82 property for $225,000. The parcel was bought from the Summit County Land Bank.

