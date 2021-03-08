Aurora High School taking part in national See Something, Say Something campaign

Submitted content

The Aurora High School’s Service Learning Class, in partnership with Sandy Hook Promise, a national nonprofit organization led by several family members whose loved ones were killed in the tragic mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School, is taking part in See Something, Say Something Week, March 8-12.

AHS has a week-long series of events planned to coincide with the See Something, Say Something campaign which includes morning announcements, a display case, lunchroom activities, contests and wearing the color green on Friday.

The Say Something campaign teaches students how to look for warning signs, signals, and threats — especially on social media — from individuals who may want to hurt themselves or others and to “say something” to a trusted adult to get them help.

The program is based on research conducted by Dr. Dewey Cornell and Dr. Reid Meloy, two of the leading national experts in threat assessment and intervention. When it comes to violence, suicide, and threats, most are known by at least one other individual before the incident takes place. In fact, 80% of school shooters told someone of their violent plan prior to the event. The Say Something Week raises awareness and reinforces the power young people have to prevent tragedies, when they “say something” to a trusted adult to protect a friend from hurting themselves or others.