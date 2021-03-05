Twinsburg Township dog happy for fire department assist

TWINSBURG TOWNSHIP -- A March 1 house fire in Twinsburg Township is still under investigation by the Twinsburg fire department, but a family pet is grateful for the department's assistance.

The fire, which is not believed to be intentional, caused an estimated $25,000 damage. No injuries to any people were reported. The family dog, Bluto, was reported OK after receiving oxygen through a specialized K9 mask from responding firefighters, said Steve Bosso, the assistant fire chief and public information officer.

"Bluto had a bit of a cough from being in the smoke, but was happy to be around the fire crews," Bosso said. Bluto was "very tolerant of device and was acting normally within minutes of being removed from the smoke filled home."

The Twinsburg Fire Department responded to a report of a basement fire in a home off Twinsburg Road in the township at around 11 a.m. By the time firefighter arrived, everyone at the house was outside, but Bluto was still inside. The Summit County Sheriff's department was called to close off a part of Twinsburg Road and Estate Avenue, and officers from the Twinsburg Police Department helped with traffic control.

The fire department crew entered the structure and were able to see a cage. They masked up and retrieved the dog and brought it outside away from the smoke, and administered oxygen.

The fire was found at the bottom of the stairs inside the laundry room area and was extinguished, Bosso said.

Also providing mutual aid were Macedonia, Hudson and Aurora.

Reporter April Helms can be reached at ahelms@thebeaconjournal.com