Tallmadge purchases more land for Fire Station 2

TALLMADGE - The city has approved the purchase of the house and 0.35 acres at 571 S. Munroe Road as part of plans to build a new Fire Station 2.

The property's tax appraisal is $111,830, and the city has agreed to purchase it at the $125,000 asking price. The approved ordinance adds an additional $5,000 to cover the closing cost.

Mayor David Kline expects the deal to close at the end of the month.

"The acquisition of that land helps with the layout of the fire station, and with that acquisition, it will also cut the cost on the infrastructure of the project," City Council president Carol Kilway said. "So it's very necessary we get that property in order to keep within the budget of the new fire station."

The new fire station will be on the same plot of land as the current one at 735 Eastwood Ave. at Six Corners, plus adjacent land for a total of a little over 2 acres.

Designed by MPG Architects out of Akron, it will be a one-story building that includes living quarters, fitness area, and a three-bay drive-thru.

With the acquisition of the additional land, the station can be one level, and Kline said those savings exceed the cost of the additional land.

The new land will be the location of the future detention pond for stormwater management. The additional land could also be converted into a public roadway to connect South Munroe Road to Treat Boulevard.

Councilman Chris Grimm said he supported the purchase, but was concerned by the request to approve the ordinance on first reading.

However, Law Director Megan Raber said that the owner had already signed the contract and without a signature from the city, the contract was not binding.

"We don't want someone else to come along and give them a better offer. I do think we need to act quickly. If we don't move, we may not be able to secure the property," she said.

Councilman James Donovan agreed with Grimm saying, "I'm with Chris about not wanting to pull the trigger, but I think in this case, it makes the project."

The project is being funded by the city's earned income tax that was increased from 2% to 2.25% in November 2019, with the additional 0.25% going to safety forces.

Kline expects phase 1 site work to start the end of June.

Once the new station is completed, the old station would be razed to create a new driveway.

