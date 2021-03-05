Pizza Palooza offers Pizza Stimulus Punch Card

Kent Weeklies

This year's Pizza Palooza had to be canceled during COVID, as were most large public events. Since it's going to be a while until there will be large crowds, organizers have decided to drive the customers to the pizza restaurants with a Pizza Palooza Pizza Stimulus Punch Card promotion. This will benefit the Stow-Munroe Falls Community Foundation to help raise funds for teacher grants in the SMF City School District.

Organizers have coordinated with nine restaurants in the Stow, Kent and Munroe Falls area about taking part in the drive to help raise funds and awareness about the Foundation. People can purchase a Pizza Stimulus Card from a secure website at www.SMFCommunity.org and click on the Donate Tab to buy one Punch Card for $25. The card entitles customers to call in for a free one topping medium pizza for pickup only from seven participating pizza restaurants - Romeos Pizza, Altieri’s, Master Pizza, Bellacino’s, Guido’s of Kent, Jet’s Pizza and Pony Express Pizza of Stow.

The Punch Card will entitle customers to a free dessert from The Tavern of Stow and two mini blizzards from Dairy Queen of Stow. Customers must call in advance to order their pizza or dessert.

There is a limited amount of cards to be printed and are only available online and from one in-person location at the Stow State Farm Karlie Newton II Agent location at 3396 Kent Road in Stow during normal business hours Monday through Friday. Promotion ends on May 31. President of the Foundation, Gary Aleman stated, “This is a great way to help stretch your food dollars for your family and at the same time help a local charity to raise funds for teacher grants in our school system.”