Tallmadge Serpentini public hearing rescheduled

The public hearing regarding the expansion of Serpentini Chevrolet Tallmadge has been rescheduled to March 11 at 7 p.m.

The hearing was originally scheduled for Feb. 25, but council delayed it because it was not properly advertised as required by law.

The car dealership is currently under contract to purchase a little over 6 acres of adjacent vacant land behind the Seven Grains Natural Market and wrapping around the substation, with plans to add a 27,000-square-foot shop garage and a 9,300-square-foot car showroom.

The city planning and zoning Commission has already approved the rezoning of the 6 acres.

Council approved the rezoning on Feb. 11, subject to the site plan review by the planning and zoning commission, the Heritage Commission approving the portion located in the Design Control Overlay District, the city engineer's approval of the storm water management plan and lighting plan, and city approval of a traffic impact study.

The hearing will be virtual and will be available for viewing on the city's Youtube channel, www.youtube.com/tallmadgeohio.