Hudson Council hires firm to conduct Downtown Phase II survey

HUDSON — Legislators have hired a company to gather residents' thoughts about the land previously eyed for the Downtown Phase II project.

City Council on Tuesday voted unanimously to enter a professional services contract with Research Analytics Consulting LLC to perform a downtown development community survey.

In its proposal to the city, Research Analytics Consulting estimated its cost for its work at $15,454 and added it would not exceed $17,000.

The company will finish its report on the survey findings by June 30.

Research Analytics Consulting will implement "a statistically significant random community survey questionnaire" designed to assess the vacant, 20-acre, city-owned parcel at Owen Brown Street and Morse Road, according to a city document.

"The final survey shall identify community ideas and priorities for the future development of this downtown area," the document stated.

The next step is for Research Analytics Consulting officials to meet with city leaders to discus the development of the survey.

The city parted ways with the previous Phase II developer, Testa Companies, in early spring of 2020. Last fall, council members decided they wanted to survey residents on what they would like to see on the downtown site at Owen Brown and Morse. A request for proposal was sent out seeking plans from companies willing and able to conduct such a survey. At the workshop on Feb. 26, council decided to work with Research Analytics Consulting.

