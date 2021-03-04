$4.3 million road improvements planned for Stow

Kent Weeklies

Mayor John Pribonic announces that the city of Stow will kick off its largest road improvement project in history.

Beginning this spring, a $4.3 million enhanced program will bring repairs and improvements to roadways throughout the city. Of the project’s planned budget of $4.3 million, $1.3 million is a carryover from the 2020 project, and $3 million has been designated for the 2021 project. The project should be completed by the end of 2021.

“The city of Stow strives to provide a high level of service to its residents through a variety of improvement projects including road maintenance,” stated Pribonic. “This year’s road project will provide even greater benefits to our residents. We will soon be starting a road improvement project that concentrates on residential roadways throughout the city in a significant way.”

The road improvement project concentrates on residential roadways throughout the city because main thoroughfares are typically covered by state grant funding with a small local match. Residential roads are selected for the project based on a rating system.

To organize and prioritize, the Service Department has purchased and implemented Paver 7 management software as a decision-making tool. Pavement condition forecasting and budget models require data from multiple-year inspections and maintenance costs. The ratings evaluate pavement distress including cracks, potholes, rutting, weathering, and ride quality. The result is that each segment of the roadway ends up with a pavement condition index (PCI) which is a numerical indicator between 0 and 100 that rates the surface condition of the pavement.

Other factors to the selection of the streets that are in the project on any given year, are the average daily traffic, proximity to other roads scheduled for resurfacing, budget, and the schedule of other construction projects on a street. The map included shows that in the last 10 years, over 58% of Stow’s residential roads have been paved.

For more information, contact the Stow Service Department at 330-689-2829 or visit StowOhio.org.