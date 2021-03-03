Tallmadge Little League parade canceled again

The Tallmadge Little League Parade has once again been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Mayor David Kline reported last week.

While the league is permitted to practice and compete, Summit County Public Health continues to prohibit congregation for a parade. Kline said that SCPH is developing guidelines for summer events, but that they will not be released in time for the Little League parade in April.

Kline also asked SCPH about the Memorial Day Parade, and he said they hope to have an answer in time for the parade at the end of May.

Without further guidance, the city will observe Memorial Day as it did last year with a small gathering at the cemetery.