Twinsburg road improvements to cost $777,766 in 2021

TWINSBURG – The city plans to spend $777,766 on 2021 road improvements after Council awarded a contract to Perrin Asphalt Co. of Akron at its Feb. 23 session.

Of that total, $727,766 will come from the highway program fund and $50,000 from the land and development fund. Bids were opened Feb. 11.

City Engineer Amy Mohr said 2.19 lane miles are slated to be paved this year, including all or portions of Merryvale, Lockwood, Oval, Pineridge, Commons, Davis Way, Darien, Sharon Court, Windsor, Granby, Ansonia and Sterling, plus miscellaneous patching.

Mayor Ted Yates said in recent years the city has budgeted between $750,000 and $950,000 per year for road improvements.

But Mohr explained in order to maintain a desired 20- to 25-year replacement cycle, lane mileage per year would have to increase to between 3.86 and 4.19, thus requiring the city to spend between $1.66 million and $2.4 million each year.

“If there is no annual increase to the program, that would mean a 43-year replacement cycle,” Mohr said.

Meanwhile, Council authorized the mayor to enter into a joint agreement with Glenwillow, Macedonia and Oakwood Village for Richmond, Shepard, Broadway and Ravenna roads intersection improvements.

About $2.07 million of the estimated cost has been pledged by sources such as the Ohio Public Works Commission, Community Development Block Grants and federal Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality improvements program.

The four communities would split the remaining $753,914, with each responsible for $188,479.

The project, which is not scheduled to begin until fall 2024 or spring 2025, has been talked about since 2013, when the first phase kicked off. It would involve adding some turn lanes, plus completing curb, sidewalk, signal and drainage work.

Mohr said the next phase is to complete the National Environmental Policy Act process this year, then finalize and obtain rights-of-way in 2022-23 and seek bids in the first half of 2024.

OTHER BUSINESS

Council OK’d amendments to the sign code to bring the city into compliance with Ohio Revised Code updates and case law relating to signs. “A lot of work has been done on this, and I’m fully supportive,” said Councilman Bill Furey.

Legislation authorizing the sale of certain equipment owned by the city and no longer needed was introduced and will be on second reading at Council’s March 9 session, when specific items to be sold will be added to the ordinance.

Also headed to second reading are 2021 permanent appropriations of $41.75 million. Finance Director Sarah Buccigross said general fund appropriations are down 2.73 percent from the start of 2020, while total appropriations declined 21.68 percent (6.13 percent after the Gleneagles clubhouse note rollover is figured in).

The mayor stressed the 2.4-mill levy on the May 4 primary ballot is dedicated for police and fire pensions and capital improvements only. He announced El Torito Tacos, a new restaurant, is open on Ravenna Road near the former Mazzara’s Plaza.

Councilman Scott Barr reported the planning commission recently approved a lot split for a property on Dutton Drive so that a business eventually can open.

Council President Jo-Ann McFearin reminded residents that openings are available on a handful of city boards and commissions. Details are available on the city’s website.

The mayor and several Council reps sent their condolences to the family of former Councilman Bob McDermott, who passed away recently. He served on Council from 2003 to 2015. “Bob’s impact on the city will not be forgotten, and he will be missed,” said Yates.

