Northfield’s garbage container ordinance amended

Ken Lahmers

Special to MyTownNEO

NORTHFIELD – A change in the times that garbage can be set out for pickup and that containers must be removed from the curb after collection was approved at Village Council’s Feb. 24 meeting.

The change was made in Section 1060.02 of the codified ordinances entitled “residential garbage/rubbish storage and containers.”

The ordinance now specifies that containers and plastic bags filled with garbage cannot be placed on the curb prior to 7 a.m. the day preceding collection day. Previously, the ordinance read no earlier than sunset.

Containers now must be removed from the tree lawn no later than 7 p.m. the day after collection, whereas the previous requirement was midnight on the day of collection.

The ordinance continues to require that between collection days, all garbage must be stored either indoors, or outdoors in an area of the side or back yard behind the front house line, in reasonably tight and substantial containers covered with closely fitted lids.

The ordinance also still requires that garbage must be kept in containers provided by the village’s trash contractor, and that garbage that cannot fit into such containers must be placed in either tightly sealed plastic bags or in rust-resistant, watertight, non-absorbent and easily washable containers covered with closely fitting lids.

The ordinance also still requires the weight of each such additional container or bag, along with its contents, cannot exceed 50 pounds.

OTHER BUSINESS

Council authorized the Ohio Department of Transportation to perform microsurfacing work on Route 8 from the village’s southern border to Ledge Road.

The state will pay for 100 percent of the work, with the village to pay for any features it requests which are determined by the state and federal highway administrations to be unnecessary for the project.

Village Engineer Daniel Collins explained microsurfacing involves applying a sealant to extend the life of the road surface. He added a contact for the project likely will not be awarded until April 2022.

Collins reported that the village’s traffic signal consultant Signal Service is working to resolve issues with signals at Route 8 and Houghton Road and in front of the fire station, and “progress is being made.”

He added the village is looking into installing a loop detector signal system at the Route 8-Meadow Lane intersection and to pave the village-owned lot on Route 8 where the former PNC Bank building was razed.

Mayor Jesse Nehez explained the paved lot would provide parking for customers of businesses across the road and for village employees when a new police station is built just north of Village Hall.

Collins is hoping the project can be done for less than $50,000 so the village doesn’t have to seek bids.

Service Director Jason Walters reported he is getting estimates for upgrading of the sign in front of Village Hall, while Nehez said officials are considering staging a drive-thru event for Easter.

At the request of Councilwoman Jennifer Domzalski, Council set a work session for March 8 at 7 p.m. to review the 2021 permanent appropriations. The appropriations ordinance’s first reading is slated for March 10, and the legislation must by adopted by March 31.

Contact the newspaper at 330-541-9430, or newsleader@recordpub.com.