Intersection accord OK’d; work not slated until 2024-25

MACEDONIA – Although work is not scheduled to be done until fall 2024 or spring 2025, City Council has OK’d a joint agreement with Twinsburg, Glenwillow and Oakwood Village for improvements to the Shepard, Richmond, Broadway and Ravenna roads intersection.

Council took action Feb. 25. Earlier in the week, Twinsburg Council approved the agreement, and Macedonia officials said the other communities have either followed suit or will soon.

About $2.07 million of the estimated cost has been pledged from sources such as the Ohio Public Works Commission, Community Development Block Grants and federal Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality improvements program.

The four communities would split the remaining $753,914, with each responsible for $188,479.

The project has been talked about since about 2013, when the first phase kicked off. It involves adding some turn lanes, plus completing curb, sidewalk, signal and drainage work.

At the recent Twinsburg Council meeting, City Engineer Amy Mohr reported the next phase is to complete the National Environmental Policy Act process this year, then finalize and obtain rights-of-way in 2022-23 and seek bids in the first half of 2024.

OTHER BUSINESS

Council approved the annual agreement with the Summit County Public Defenders’ Commission for representation of indigent persons charged with violations of Macedonia laws. Defenders will be paid $170 per case, or up to $750 if a case goes to trial.

The police department will dispose of several pieces of mostly electronic equipment which is outdated and no longer needed. Police Chief Jon Golden said the staff recently cleaned up space in the station, and sorted out the gear. He added 62 boxes of old documents also will be destroyed.

Moved to third reading was an ordinance that requires people in control of dogs to clean up and dispose of any mess the animals make.

The proposed ordinance applies to dogs under a person’s control on or at any public street, sidewalk, pathway, park, pedestrian walkway and public facility, and on any private property not owned by the person in control of the dog.

Council acknowledged an error made at its Feb. 11 meeting regarding the list of streets to be paved this year. Iroquois Run is the correct street on the list, not Iroquois Trail.

City Engineer Joe Gigliotti gave an overview of how the city calculates pavement ratings and how roads are selected for resurfacing. He said $12.4 million has been spent on paving since 2015, and all roads previously rated “poor” or “very poor” have been eliminated.

Gigliotti reported bids will be opened in March for the 2021 roads improvement program.

Mayor Nick Molnar noted there is an open seat for the city’s representative to the Summit County Health District, and applications are being accepted. He also recognized the planning commission for its dedication and the Nordonia High girls basketball team for a successful season.

Parks-Rec Director Jason Chadock said the fitness center’s hot tub is back in use, and “people are enjoying it.” He added users must wear masks, and there is a time limit for use. The city recently sold two used treadmills online, and a third will be reposted for sale.

Service Director John Hnottavange reported four new war memorials will be placed at the Veterans Memorial Park this summer, while Fire Chief Brian Ripley said the fire department’s responses to COVID-19-related calls are declining.

