Reminderville Council amends composition of police department
Ken Lahmers
Special to MyTownNEO
Reminderville Council took the following action at its Feb. 9 and 23 meetings:
- Amended a village ordinance dealing with composition of the police department. The changes allow the police force to consist of a chief and up to nine full-time patrol officers/detectives and five part-time officers. The previous numbers were up to eight full-time officers/detectives and/or 10 part-time officers.
- Amended a village ordinance entitled “renewal of registration” for contractors. It calls for a fee of $150 to be paid for registration at the time of the original issuance and each renewal thereafter. The previous fee was $10, plus $10 for each trade in the contractor’s direct employment.
- Authorized the Civil Service Commission to conduct testing for the hiring of a full-time police officer and the ranks of fire department lieutenant and captain.
- Authorized an agreement with A&S Animal Control to provide animal control services from March 1, 2021 to Feb. 28, 2022.
- Accepted a Northeast Ohio Public Energy Council energized community grant for 2021.
- Transferred $100,000 from the VR Joint Economic Development District fund to the parks and recreation fund.
- Hired Kayla Pickens as a front desk association for the Reminderville Athletic Club at a rate of $9.25 per hour and James Crevar as a part-time firefighter/paramedic at the rate of $22.39 per hour.
- Moved to second reading a resolution to purchase a 2022 HV507 dump truck for use by the service department from Rush Truck Centers and Judco Truck Equipment for $150,937.
- Moved to second reading a resolution to allow village engineers OHM Advisors to apply for a NatureWorks grant through the Ohio Department of Natural Resources for up to $150,000 of improvements at Ray Williams Park. If the grant is awarded, the village would receive up to 75 percent reimbursement.