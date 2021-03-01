No school for Twinsburg students March 5

TWINSBURG -- Students in the Twinsburg City Schools will get an unexpected three-day weekend after the district decided to make March 5 a professional day.

On that day, the staff in the district are scheduled to receive the second of two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, said Superintendent Kathryn Powers.

"It is common knowledge that some individuals experience significant side effects within 24 hours of the second vaccination. Therefore, in our desire to take abundant precaution, and over concerns about not being able to provide ample substitute staff members to assist our students should a significant number of employees experience side effects after their second vaccination, March 5 will be a non-student day."

Teachers will report to work, Powers said.

"I know that canceling school can be a hardship for some of our families, so I want to apologize in advance for any inconvenience this decision may cause," Powers said, adding that with the concerns about the potential side effects, "I believe this course of action is most prudent."

The staff with the Twinsburg City Schools received the first round of vaccines Feb. 12.

More:More than 460 Twinsburg school staff get COVID-19 vaccine

Powers said that the school board will vote on a memorandum of understanding with the Twinsburg Education Association during its Wednesday meeting regarding March 5 becoming a professional day, "but the majority asked me to send this message out today to allow our parents ample time to plan for a day off for the students."

Reporter April Helms can be reached at ahelms@thebeaconjournal.com