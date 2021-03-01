Twinsburg Township may see senior housing

TWINSBURG TOWNSHIP -- A new, 200-unit housing development aimed at those 55 and older may be coming to Twinsburg Township in the future.

Rob Kagler, the township manager, said that a presentation was made before the zoning commission Feb. 2 for a senior residential development. If approved, it would go on about 40 acres in the former Minihan property on the east side of Darrow Road, and north of the Country Club of Hudson.

According to the meeting agenda, the presentation was made "for informal consideration."

Robert Johnston, the senior director of Mann Parsons Gray Architects in Fairlawn, stated in a Jan. 25 letter to Kagler that the proposed Tynes Farm Luxury Lifestyle Community would be an age-restricted community for those 55 and older adjacent to The Woodlands. The units would include "five unique single-story unit types, all two-bedroom," along with "a small mix of two-story townhomes." The entries would be level, or zero-step, and would include reinforced bathroom walls in case the prospective resident would need grab bars installed.

In addition, there would be a private clubhouse with a fitness room, a pool, bocce ball and pickle ball courts, Johnston said. Homes would have an option of a one-car or two-car attached garage.

Kagler said that "no formal application has been submitted" to the township trustees, "but I do anticipate that to likely occur in the near future." The development "would require review and public hearings before the zoning commission, as well as development agreement approval" by the trustees."

No cost estimate for developing the project has been given, Kagler said.

The development, if approved, would go on a part of the land owned by the late Norman and Norma Minihan, Kagler said.

Reporter April Helms can be reached at ahelms@thebeaconjournal.com