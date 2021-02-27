Will Woodridge students in grades 6-12 return to all-in classes?

CUYAHOGA FALLS — Will Woodridge students in grades 6-12 return to full-time, in-person classes in the final quarter of the school year?

The Woodridge Board of Education will discuss that question at a special meeting on March 3.

District staff members, parents and students were invited to participate in an online survey to share their thoughts on the possibility of older students switching from the hybrid model to the all-in approach. The survey was available from Feb. 19 through 26.

The board will review the data from the survey and discuss the possibility of older students returning to the buildings five days a week during the fourth quarter, which starts March 15.

"The board will hear a presentation … that will include the survey results as well as an analysis of the high school and middle school facilities as they relate to 3 foot distancing," said Walter Davis, the district's superintendent. "Can the buildings accommodate the entire student body at 3 foot distancing?"

Davis said all district buildings have been operating at a 6-foot distancing standard throughout the school year and the board on March 3 will discuss whether the middle and high schools would switch to a 3-foot standard.

Students in grades 6-12 have been attending classes in the hybrid model for nearly the entire school year. They started the school year in hybrid, but all students switched to full remote learning from Dec. 1 through 18. When students returned on Jan. 4, students in grades 6-12 resumed the hybrid model and students in grades K-5 went back to the buildings five days a week.

The board will meet at 6 p.m. on March 3 in the Woodridge High School Library, 4440 Quick Road. Due to the public health emergency declared by the governor, the normal capacity of the room will be reduced. Anyone attending the meeting will be required to wear a mask and social distancing will be maintained. Members of the public are encouraged to watch the meeting through a link posted on the district’s website on the day of the meeting at www.woodridge.k12.oh.us.

Second doses of vaccinations given

Akron Children's Hospital employees administered the second dose of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine to Woodridge school district staff members at the middle school on Wednesday, Feb. 24. Students did not have to attend classes that day or Thursday, Feb. 25, but worked on projects that were assigned to them by their teachers.

Staff received their first dose on Feb. 3.

