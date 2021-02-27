Visit the Falls' downtown History Trail

Kent Weeklies

The Downtown Cuyahoga Falls Partnership announces the completion of the downtown History Trail.

Residents and visitors to Cuyahoga Falls can now learn about the downtown's history in the context of the Cuyahoga River. This project has been funded by grants from the Ohio & Erie Canalway Association's Strategic Initiatives Program and by Ohio Humanities, with additional donations and in-kind support from the city of Cuyahoga Falls, the Cuyahoga Falls Parks and Recreation Department, the Cuyahoga Valley National Park, TRIAD Advertising & Marketing, and the Cuyahoga Falls Historical Society.

The Cuyahoga Falls Historical Society has been instrumental partner in providing content and images for the signs. This history trail includes seven signs which tell the story of Downtown Cuyahoga Falls as it relates to the Cuyahoga River and Falls, the city's namesake. This trail is sprinkled along Front Street and Riverfront Parkway from High Bridge Glens Park up to Portage Trail.

Tours and themed events centered around the History Trail will soon be scheduled through the Downtown Cuyahoga Falls Partnership. An official ribbon cutting is slated for later this year.

These seven stops include – link to map: 1. Welcome to Cuyahoga Falls, the City on the River; 2. The River: The Breath of Life for Preservation, Industry, & Entertainment; 3. When Life gives you a River… Let it Drive Innovation; 4. Native American Passage; 5. Crossroads of the Burgeoning City; 6. Service & the Underground Railroad; and 7. Fun is not a Modern Invention: Recreation from Past to Present .

The Partnership gives special thanks to the grantors for making this project possible. Ohio & Erie Canalway Association's Strategic Initiatives Program provides funding to improve and beautify the Ohio & Erie Canalway National Heritage Area. Ohio Humanities supports projects "with the goal of helping individuals and communities explore, share, and be inspired by the human experience." Former DTCF Partnership Executive Director, Abby Poeske envisioned the trail, obtained funding, and collaborated with vendors to turn it to reality. Max Kelbly, DTCF History Intern, worked with the Historical Society on the content of the signage.

The Partnership is currently seeking additional funding for Phase 2 which incorporates augmented reality technology to bring history to life as an interactive activity. If anyone is interested in supporting this initiative, contact Kaylee Piper at kaylee@downtowncf.com.

Photos tues 10:40