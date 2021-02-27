Aurora to rejuvenate some streets with Reclamite

Ken Lahmers

Correspondent

AURORA – In an effort to preserve the pavement on city roads for longer periods of time, Council OK’d a contract with Pavement Technology Inc. for use of asphalt rejuvenating material called Reclamite.

The city will pay the company $80,064 through the Ohio Department of Transportation’s term bid, with the money coming from the road improvements fund.

The first roads to be done under the contract are the entire lengths of Treat, Aurora-Hudson, Trails End and Circlewood, plus East Pioneer Trail from Route 43 to the residence at 572. A total of 3,407 gallons will be used.

Service Director Harry Stark said use of the material will extend the life of road surfaces, helping to eliminate cracking and degradation and preventing water from soaking into the surface.

“Reclamite is best used between one and three years after a road is paved,” Stark said. “Ideal roads are those that have a lot of tree cover or that have heavy equipment traveling on them frequently.”

Stark explained the city will continue to do crack sealing on older roads, and service department officials are continuing to look at other road preservation methods and materials.

PREMIUM OUTLETS

Mayor Ann Womer Benjamin reported city officials met recently with Simon Properties officials about the future of Aurora Farms Premium Outlets, and “Simon has made a strong commitment to the city and the Outlets.”

She explained Simon is actively recruiting businesses to fill vacant spaces, but because of management changes and the coronavirus pandemic it has placed on hold a proposal made about two years ago to remove and rebuild some buildings and renovate other buildings.

The mayor added Simon is working on maintenance upgrades to make the complex look more pleasing. Calling that “a huge issue,” she said letting the property deteriorate “gives the wrong perception to customers and people who drive by.”

Womer Benjamin said city officials are generally encouraged about Simon’s commitment and plans for the Outlets, but will monitor them closely. Addressing misinformation shared on social media recently, she said Simon withdrew plans for renovations; the city did not reject them.

OTHER BUSINESS

Council approved the purchase of a 2021 emergency squad from Horton Emergency Vehicles for $230,983, and a cot loading system for the vehicle from Stryker EMS Equipment for $26,649. Funds will come from the fire/paramedic levy.

Two purchases were OK’d for the parks and recreation department – a Smithco Spray Star 1750 sprayer from Baker Vehicle Systems for $34,593 and an ABI Force laser ready ballfield groomer from ABI Attachments for $30,000.

Council OK’d the trade-in of an equipment trailer which is no longer needed to Murphy Tractor & Equipment for $3,000, which will be put toward the purchase of a new trailer to haul the city’s newly acquired excavator.

The mayor’s reappointment of Dr. Howard Minott to the Portage County Combined General Health District’s board was approved. His term runs until March 1, 2026.

Also approved were hiring of and compensation for Joseph Verbier as a building inspector and Sonny Ferrante as a water department service technician, and Brandon Hall and Justin Gvora as part-time firefighter/paramedic B drivers. Director of Personnel/Chief of Staff Karen Pope said the first two mentioned are replacements for persons previously in those positions, while the latter two are new hires.

Contact the newspaper at auroraadvocate@recordpub.com.