Tallmadge Charter Commission reviews vacancies, qualifications

The Tallmadge Charter Review Commission is recommending that language be added to the city's governing document to outline how to fill the vacancy of a nonparty affiliated finance director or law director.

While the charter already explains how to fill a vacancy of party-affiliated elected officials, it only provided a mechanism for nonparty-affiliated council member.

At the last meeting, the commission also recommended that process be laid out for the mayor and wanted to create consistency throughout the charter.

The commission — which met on Monday to discuss the articles pertaining to the directors of law, finance and administration and other administrative departments — also had a lengthy discussion about whether to increase the qualifications of various city positions to ensure quality candidates.

By consensus, the commission opted against raising the threshold in order to keep the field as wide as possible for potential candidates.

"We have two suggested changes, which are maybe not indicative of how much discussion and thought went into not making other changes," commission chair and current Law Director Megan Raber said.

The commission's next meeting is at 7 p.m. on March 8. They will discuss Articles 10-14, pertaining to boards and commissions. Meetings are live streamed on the city's YouTube channel. People can also register to join the Zoom call through the city's calendar at https://tallmadge-ohio.org/calendar.aspx.

The commission expects to hold its final meeting on May 24, in order to have recommended amendments appear on the Nov. 2 ballot.

As per the calendar, council would hold readings and public comments at the June 10, June 24 and July 6 meetings in order to send the ballot language to the board of elections by Aug. 4, the deadline for the November election.

If approved by voters, the amendments would become effective on Jan. 1, 2022.

