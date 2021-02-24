Lakeview Intermediate to transition to all-in schedule

Stow-Munroe Falls' Lakeview Intermediate School will move to a five-day, in-person schedule starting on March 1.

Elementary school students in kindergarten through fourth grades already are in school five days a week. Middle school and high school students in grades seven through 12th grade will remain on a hybrid learning plan, attending in-person classes twice a week.

According to a recent districtwide email from Superintendent Tom Bratten, the decision came after reviewing the number of positive cases and quarantines in district buildings, the Ohio Schools COVID-19 Evaluation, the American Academy of Pediatrics COVID-19 Guidance for Safe Schools and information provided by the Ohio Department of Health.

The online Gold Plan option will remain in place for the remainder of the school year.

To prepare for the return of the hybrid Maroon students, the district has adjusted furniture, seating and sanitation schedules, and will continue to maintain all current sanitation processes.

"We ask that parents and guardians remember that a five day/week schedule increases the possibility of more students being subject to quarantine in the event of a positive COVID case," Bratten wrote.