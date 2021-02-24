Bulldog license plates now available

Staff report

Stow and Munroe Falls residents, students and alumni can now show their school spirit on their license plates.

The new "Bulldog plate" is available through any Ohio BMV for an additional $40, $30 of which will be directed back to the schools.

Plates can be ordered online, in-person or by mail through the usual renewal process. To place an order, visit www.oplates.com.

This spirit plate can also be personalized for an additional fee. Check the availability of your personalization here: https://services.dps.ohio.gov/BMVOnlineServices/VR/Availability. New logo plates generally take 7-10 days to arrive after ordering.