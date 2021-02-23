Twinsburg Township road/bridge levy possible in 2022

Ken Lahmers

TWINSBURG TWP. – With the service department’s operations budget showing a deficit the last few years and having to be subsidized from the general fund, township trustees may be forced to place a road and bridge levy on the ballot sometime in 2022 to boost revenue.

In reviewing the 10-year financial forecasts for three funds – service, police and fire/EMT – Township Administrator Rob Kagler told trustees Feb. 10 that revenue for the latter two should be adequate for the next five to six years, but the service department is another story.

“The service department has been aided by transfers from a strong general fund, but if new revenue isn’t forthcoming, the burden on the general fund could mean some of our other programs will suffer,” he said.

Kagler suggested trustees consider placing a levy on the ballot in 2022. The service fund pays for things such as the annual road paving program, road maintenance, snow and ice control, vehicles and equipment.

Kagler noted two levies are on the books for the service department, while there are two for fire/EMS and five for police. He added federal coronavirus relief funds have been a welcome addition to the township’s revenue stream in the last few months.

“There are some challenges ahead for us,” said Trustee James Balogh while praising Kagler for putting together the 10-year financial outlook. Kagler’s annual summary covers three most recent past years, the current year and six years into the future.

