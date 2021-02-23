Improvements anticipated on Olde Eight Road

NORTHFIELD CENTER -- Several improvements on or near Olde Eight Road, including a new full traffic signal, are anticipated in the near future.

The county engineer's office tentatively plans to advertise for bids to install a traffic signal on Olde Eight at Twinsburg Road "sometime in March," with construction starting this summer, said Heidi Swindell, spokesperson for the engineer's office. The estimated cost is $193,500, most of which will be covered by $175,000 in federal safety funds, with the county Motor Vehicle and Tax fund covering the rest.

"This intersection has been on the list of high accident intersections among county owned and operated intersections," Swindell said. "We received federal safety funds to perform an intersection study and it determined a traffic signal was warranted."

The construction should not require traffic detours, Swindell said. However, "there will be times when flaggers will restrict traffic to a single lane" and some short delays while cables are being installed to support the lights.

In addition to the traffic signal, there also are plans to resurface a part of Olde Eight Road, Swindell said. This will be done in two phases.

The first phase will go from the Boston Heights border to the southern Highland Road intersection. Construction is scheduled for 2022.

"It is under design and the road will not need to be closed during construction," Swindell said. "This same project will install northbound and southbound left turn lanes on Olde Eight Road at the Twinsburg Road intersection."

Phase 2 will cover the stretch of Olde Eight from Highland Road to Route 82, Swindell said. This phase is tentatively scheduled for 2026 and currently is "a proposed project only."

"We are still working on getting outside funding for this project so it will depend on if we get funding and which funding year the grant program will dispense the funds," Swindell said.

Both phases include pavement repairs, resurfacing and adding 4-foot shoulders where possible, Swindell said.

The total project will cost around $875,000, with federal funding paying for $700,000.

In addition, work on parts of Valley View Road also is planned, Swindell said.

The resurfacing and repair work on Valley View will be done in two phases.

The first phase will cover the road from Olde Eight to Route 8. The estimated cost is $465,000, and will include pavement repairs, resurfacing and adding 4-foot shoulders when possible. The funding year "is likely to be 2024," according to the request from the Akron Metropolitan Area Transportation Study. The county already has $265,200 in Surface Transportation Block Grant federal funds, through AMATS.

Phase 2 aims to improve the intersection at Valley View and Olde Eight, Swindell said.

"This is currently programmed for 2026," Swindell said. "We are working with AMATS to combine the funding for the Valley View Road at Olde Eight intersection into a single construction project."

The cost is about $381,500 with federal Congestion Management and Air Quality grant funding covering $265,200, Swindell said.

