Beacon Hills Park in Northfield Center gets a makeover

NORTHFIELD CENTER -- When the weather clears and area residents start going to the local parks, they will find many improvements at Beacon Hills Park.

Richard Reville, the Northfield Center township trustee chair, said that improvements to the park, which is at the intersection of Beacon Hills Boulevard and Pleasant View Drive, are "about 90% done." Remaining work includes replacing the fence around the tennis court and the south side of the property, and work on the tennis court. Reville said these items would be addressed "when the weather breaks."

Reville said the township recieved a $114,000 grant from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources in 2019, which would fund 75% of the improvements. Reville said the remaining 25% would come from the township general fund. The park was closed last May so renovations on the park could start.

Township administrator Helen Humphrys said that the township paid for $43,242, adding the project went 3% over budget.

"Beacon Hills Park has not been rehabilitated for many years," Reville said. "Maybe 20, 25 years. In the process of making improvements, we found out that there were other things that needed taken care of. The tennis court was really bad, the concrete was all cracked."

Township officials also took the playground equipment from Crestwood Park and refurbished it for Beacon Hills after new equipment was purchased for Crestwood Park, Reville said.

"We are in the process of working with the manufacturer to make sure it's safe for the kids to play on it," Reville said.

Another major improvement was the addition of a parking lot, which includes 12 spaces plus handicapped parking spaces, Reville said.

"We were concerned about making the park ADA compliant," he said.

Other improvements include an enlarged playground area, a new pavillion with lighting, fixing the drainage issues and reseeding, Reville said. Staff with the township service department some of the work, and volunteers helped paint and refurbish the playground equipment, benches, picnic tables and bicycle racks.

According to information from the township, the new pavillion cost $17,980; the parking lot and walks $10,000; improvements to the basketball court $7,374; and land grading $39,365.

Reville said he credited Rick Patz, the chair of the parks and recreation committee, and the parks committee, for the work done to improve Beacon Hills Park.

