Conducting an 'awesome search' topic for Job Search March 1 meeting

Kent Weeklies

At the March 1 Hudson Job Search meeting Abby Kohut will speak on “47 Uncommon Ways to Conduct an Awesome Search.” Abby Kohut is known as Absolutely Abby because she tells the "Absolute" truth about the job search process.

In her travels doing presentations on job search, she says “During my journey across the U.S., I collected handfuls of very uncommon strategies people have used to find and land a job. Boy oh boy, some of you have tried some truly ingenious techniques! And now, I'm ready to reveal everything to you at this event.”

You will learn:

2 ways to hobnob with CTOs, CFOs, CEO's and other C-suite members

How to solve problems for companies who don't know that they have them

3 ways to use social media to generate opportunities you didn’t know existed

How a job seeker landed a job by decorating her house with Christmas lights

Why a chocolate resume can get recruiters to call you

“Start the year with a bang! Let me teach you some uncommon job search techniques that have actually worked. And, while I'm at it, I'll also share some details on the Hidden Job Market,” Kohut says.

In the past 25 years, Kohut has held corporate recruiting positions in a variety of industries and is responsible for helping 10,000 people get hired. Her website AbsolutelyAbby.com, which was selected as one of the “Top 100 Websites for Your Career” by Forbes, teaches secrets and the "Absolute" truth about the job search process that other recruiters won’t tell you. She employs lighthearted humor to help her job seekers understand what they need to learn.

Hudson Job Search meetings are currently conducted on Zoom. You must register on their website and complete the Contact Form. Register no later than 3 p.m. the day of the meeting to ensure your attendance. The Zoom meeting room opens at 7 p.m. with an opportunity to network and the speaker presentation is from 7:30 – 9 p.m. Go to www.hudsonjobsearch.org to register and for more information about Hudson Job Search.