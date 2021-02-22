Twinsburg Township road program reduced

Ken Lahmers

TWINSBURG TWP. – The township will scale back its 2021 road paving program, Township Administrator Rob Kagler told trustees at their Feb. 10 meeting.

The Summit County engineer’s office estimated it would cost about $470,000 to do the roads on the township’s original list, but Kagler called that price tag “extremely high,” so trustees authorized up to $341,134 for the work.

Slated for repaving are Buchtel Street (one section from Harvard to Yale), Hadden Road (four sections from park entrance north to township border), McCausland Drive (one section from Waynesboro to west/north cul-de-sac) and Yale Street (two sections from Buchtel to Eton).

The township also will proceed with rejuvenation, crack sealing, spot paving and striping in several locations. Five road sections were removed from the original list.

The township plans two separate major road construction projects this year – Kensington/Ridgetop (Darien Lane from the roundabout to township border, all of St. Mikala Court and Ridgetop Drive from Park Ridge north the cul-de-sac) and Heights phases 16 and 17 (Case Street from Hadden to Yale and Harvard to the west deadend).

Kagler said a contract for the first project likely will be awarded in March and one for the second project in April.

Kensington/RidgeTop is estimated to cost $736,894, with an estimated $397,922 from an Ohio Public Works Commission grant and $338,972 as the local share.

Heights phase 16 is estimated at $852,779 ($290,413 from an OPWC grant and $562,366 local via an ODOT State Infrastructure Bank loan), while Heights phase 17 is estimated at just over $1 million ($299,999 from an OPWC grant and $703,370 local via a SIB loan).

OTHER BUSINESS

Trustees accepted a Northeast Ohio Public Energy Council energized community grant worth $1,567, scheduled a public hearing March 10 at 6 p.m. on proposed zoning code changes relating to accessory buildings and OK’d a request from Girl Scouts to place pinwheels and a 4-by-6-foot banner on the Square from Feb. 20-27 in support of Pinwheels for Peace.

Trustees also OK’d changes in the makeup of the zoning commission, including moving Everette Waite from a member to an alternate, Matthew Woods from an alternate to a member and Franklin Myles from Alternate 2 to Alternate 1.

Purchase agreements for two lots on Twinsburg Road were extended because the lots now will be acquired by parties other than those who originally purchased them.

Kagler reported the board of zoning appeals recently rejected a variance for an accessory structure at an Anthony Lane property, while the zoning commission heard an informal presentation about a proposed age-restricted rental housing development.

A developer is planning to build about 200 units called Tynes Farm on the Minnehan property on the east side of Route 91, just south of Old Mill Road. The back portion of the acreage abuts the Country Club of Hudson. A clubhouse and pool are among the amenities.

Kagler said officials are considering posting for public viewing on the township’s website information about items which trustees will discuss at upcoming meetings.

