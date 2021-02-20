Charter Review Commission addresses vacancies

With modern technology, city operations could use a little upgrade, especially if the mayor can work remotely.

The Tallmadge Charter Review Commission met again recently to review the first four articles of the city's governing document pertaining to the name and boundaries; powers of the city; mayor and council.

The committee on Feb. 8 primarily focused on the portions of the articles that dealt with vacancies.

By consensus, commissioners decided to recommend removing language that gives president of council the powers of mayor when the mayor is "absent from the city." Members agreed that with technology, the mayor is able to perform most of his duties even if he is not physically in the city.

The commissioners also agreed that language regarding the replacement of an independent council member should be replicated in the section concerning the mayor. Currently, the charter does not provide a pathway to replace a mayor who is not a member of a political party.

The law department will now draft the proposed amendments to the charter sections, and the committee will vote on the new language at a later meeting.

The commission will next meet on Feb. 22 at 7 p.m. to discuss articles 5-9 and 16, pertaining to the director of finance, director of law, director of administration, administrative departments and financial matters.

The 11-member commission is established every 10 years to review the city charter and recommend changes, if necessary, for the voters to decide. The current commission's first meeting was Jan. 11.

The commission expects to hold its final meeting on May 24, in order to have recommended amendments appear on the Nov. 2 ballot.

Commission meetings can be viewed live on the city's YouTube channel, https://www.youtube.com/tallmadgeohio. People can also register to join the Zoom call through the city's calendar at the city's website, https://tallmadge-ohio.org/

Reporter Krista S. Kano can be reached at 330-541-9416, kkano@thebeaconjournal.com or on Twitter @KristaKanoABJ.