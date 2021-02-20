Longtime Hudson City Council member not seeking re-election in fall

HUDSON — A veteran member of city council has decided he will not seek re-election this fall.

Council member Hal DeSaussure (at-large) made the announcement during a recent meeting.

"I plan on finishing out my term and calling it quits on council," said DeSaussure, whose terms end on Dec. 7. "This will be an open seat and available for those who are interested."

When he completes his current term, DeSaussure will have logged 18 and a half years of service through two separate stints on council.

"It's been fun … and it will be interesting to see how the campaign process goes," said DeSaussure.

DeSaussure was appointed to council as a Ward 3 representative in May 1998 to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of Jane Waterson. He was elected to a four-year term as the Ward 3 member in November 1999. After finishing that term in 2003, DeSaussure returned to council in January 2009 when he was appointed to replace Mike Moran, who resigned from an at-large seat after he was elected to the Ohio House of Representatives.

DeSaussure was elected to a four-year term as an at-large member in November 2009. He was then re-elected to the same post in 2013 and 2017.

DeSaussure was chosen by his peers in December 2013 to serve as council president for a two-year term. He was then re-elected in December 2015 to serve in the same role for two more years.

The deadline for hopefuls to file to run for Hudson City Council is Aug. 4. The deadline for write-in candidates is Aug. 23.

Reporter Phil Keren can be reached at pkeren@thebeaconjournal.com, or on Twitter at @keren_phil.